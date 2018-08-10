Według niektórych teorii Lance Armstrong lepiej jeździ na rowerze niż chodzi. Jednak i takim mistrzom zdarzają się wypadki. Były kolarz zaliczył upadek na trasie swojej przejażdżki i trafił do szpitala.
Jeden z największych skandalistów w historii sportu sam zgłosił się na ostry dyżur. Amerykanin chciał sprawdzić, czy nie odniósł jakiś poważnych obrażeń. Na szczęście dla niego wszystko skończyło się na zadrapaniach i otarciach.
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story - a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider - the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.